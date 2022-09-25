Bell Bank Grows Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 68.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

