Bell Bank Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Bell Bank raised its holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 59.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth $46,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth $556,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 225,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 34,739 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.17). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,854,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,761,464.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 586,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,101,551. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,854,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,761,464.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,137,019 shares of company stock valued at $228,897,646. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

