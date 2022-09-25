Bell Bank Has $671,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bell Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Mastercard by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

NYSE:MA opened at $293.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $290.24 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $283.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.38.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.