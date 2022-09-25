Bell Bank Has $763,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 55,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,730,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average is $71.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.