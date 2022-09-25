Bell Bank Increases Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,053,000 after purchasing an additional 551,175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,978,000 after purchasing an additional 770,655 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,579,000 after purchasing an additional 770,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.41. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $373.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,893 shares of company stock worth $1,087,443 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

