Bell Bank Increases Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Bell Bank boosted its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth $25,000.

BlackLine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BL opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.06 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.69. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $204,000 over the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Stories

