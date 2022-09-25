Bell Bank Makes New $185,000 Investment in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 268,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Bell Bank owned 0.28% of XpresSpa Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XSPA. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,184,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 555,843 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 29,879 shares during the last quarter. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XpresSpa Group Trading Down 8.1 %

XSPA stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group ( NASDAQ:XSPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. Research analysts expect that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through three segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, and Treat. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services.

