Bell Bank Purchases 696 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Avalara were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVLR. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 65.0% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,709,000 after buying an additional 786,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Avalara by 51.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,597,000 after purchasing an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 22.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,871,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,191,000 after purchasing an additional 346,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 8.4% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,627,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,880,000 after buying an additional 126,366 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $49,756,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,200. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities cut shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Avalara to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.08.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $190.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

