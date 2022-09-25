Bell Bank Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $63.62 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

