Bell Bank Purchases Shares of 337,032 American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)

Bell Bank purchased a new stake in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 337,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Bell Bank owned about 0.51% of American Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in American Resources by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 125,234 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Resources by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Get American Resources alerts:

American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AREC opened at $2.49 on Friday. American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $165.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Resources Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of American Resources from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

(Get Rating)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.