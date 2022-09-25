Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Up 1.8%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.52. 122,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,642,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BYND. Barclays increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $998.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Activity

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.31). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $33,007.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,086.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 44,350 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 16,384.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 19,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,069,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

