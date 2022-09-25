B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.69

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 20517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Trading Down 3.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.27.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 322.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,825,000 after purchasing an additional 90,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in B&G Foods by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,719,000 after purchasing an additional 293,363 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 57,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.