Bill Cronin Sells 12,500 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CRO Bill Cronin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $771,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 120,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,950.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bill Cronin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Bill Cronin sold 17,500 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $874,825.00.

Xometry Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $95.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Xometry by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Foundry Group LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $167,923,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $1,362,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CL King boosted their target price on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Articles

