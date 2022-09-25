Binance USD (BUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $20.53 Billion

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $20.53 billion and $9.52 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,952.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004918 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006676 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058641 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010554 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005779 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002294 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00066576 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00080081 BTC.
About Binance USD
Binance USD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 20,517,253,085 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binance USD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
