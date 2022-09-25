Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Sets New 1-Year High at $152.10

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $152.10 and last traded at $151.93, with a volume of 16458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. Piper Sandler cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The business had revenue of $215.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 38,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.