Bitcoin Private Trading 10% Higher Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $764,165.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00295424 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00110025 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00073403 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000997 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 3,818,878 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

