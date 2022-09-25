BitcoinPoS (BPS) Market Capitalization Tops $427,168.30

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $427,168.30 and $58.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $0.0730 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00092025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00073601 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00019456 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00031542 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000286 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009061 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BPS uses the hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 6,066,231 coins and its circulating supply is 5,854,777 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

