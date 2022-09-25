BitCore One Day Volume Reaches $127,379.00 (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0678 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitCore has traded down 11% against the dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $127,379.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,052.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00151083 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00283493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00747856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.29 or 0.00604310 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000943 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitCore is www.bitcore.cc. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a cryptocurrency that is a UTXO fork of Bitcoin. Using Bitcoin’s source code and technology, BitCore created a new blockchain; making sure that the blockchain size is smaller and scalability was better. In addition, block timings are faster than Bitcoin, making mining ASIC-resistant as well.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

