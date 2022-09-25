BitDAO (BIT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.25 Billion

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $54.48 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitDAO

BitDAO was first traded on June 10th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 2,619,475,448 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

