BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) Stock Price Up 4.2%

BKF Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKFG)'s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,371% from the average daily volume of 7 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

BKF Capital Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses. It also provides investment banking services, such as m&a advisory and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. The company was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

