Black Eye Galaxy Trading Down 32.4% Over Last Week (BYG)

Black Eye Galaxy (BYG) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Black Eye Galaxy has a market cap of $3,489.13 and approximately $41,377.00 worth of Black Eye Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Black Eye Galaxy has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. One Black Eye Galaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002621 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011025 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070384 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10760033 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Black Eye Galaxy Profile
Buying and Selling Black Eye Galaxy
