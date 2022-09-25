BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,791.00 (BLACK)

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL (BLACK) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $299,050.00 and $12,791.00 worth of BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011036 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s genesis date was April 9th, 2021. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @EOSBLACK_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL is blackhole.black/#.

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHole Protocol originates from Ethereum network and gradually spread to Polkadot, BSC, Heco, SOL and eventually the whole blockchain world. Any user or project governor could create a burning pool by holding BLACK and old token LP to permanently burn the old Token into a new Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

