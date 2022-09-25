Blockzero Labs (XIO) Trading Down 9.9% This Week

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $458,370.27 and $2,432.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,939.98 or 0.99995638 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058656 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010560 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005742 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00066115 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

