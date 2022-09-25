BMO Capital Markets Boosts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $85.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.83.

General Mills Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GIS opened at $79.17 on Thursday. General Mills has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.94.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,317 shares of company stock worth $7,429,156 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

