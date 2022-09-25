boohoo group (LON:BOO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.91

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 38.91 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 40.14 ($0.49), with a volume of 8910769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.41 ($0.51).

BOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded boohoo group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.81) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 188 ($2.27).

The firm has a market cap of £505.50 million and a P/E ratio of -132.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.44.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

