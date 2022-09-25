Brokerages Set Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target at $17.50

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 0.89. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,746.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,386,000 after acquiring an additional 118,344 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Clarivate by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clarivate by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Clarivate by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 111,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Clarivate by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 326,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

See Also

