Brokerages Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Target Price at $82.87

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,083 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,744,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,372,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $217,415,000 after purchasing an additional 477,377 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $58.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

