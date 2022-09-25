Brokerages Set Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Price Target at $57.00

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

DANOY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Danone from €56.00 ($57.14) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danone from €51.00 ($52.04) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Danone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Danone Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Danone has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

