Brokerages Set EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Price Target at $27.00

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on EYPT. StockNews.com upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.21. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

Further Reading

