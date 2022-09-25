Brokerages Set EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Price Target at $27.00

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on EYPT. StockNews.com upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.21. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $21.50.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.
