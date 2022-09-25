Brokerages Set LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Target Price at $41.00

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.
Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties
In other LTC Properties news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $47,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
LTC Properties Price Performance
NYSE:LTC opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.87. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51.
LTC Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 98.28%.
About LTC Properties
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
