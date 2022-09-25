Brokerages Set LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Target Price at $41.00

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

In other LTC Properties news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $47,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

LTC Properties Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 37.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LTC opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.87. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 98.28%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

