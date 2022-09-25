Brokerages Set Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) PT at $32.75

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 157,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $4,730,746.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,189,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,887,171.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 157,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $4,730,746.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,189,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,887,171.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 586,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,101,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,137,019 shares of company stock worth $228,897,646 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 319.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSH stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 3.01. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.62 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.