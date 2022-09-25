Brokerages Set QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Price Target at $17.00

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

QuantumScape Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of QS stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 32.11 and a quick ratio of 32.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 6.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $82,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $82,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 30,937 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $335,047.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,228,040 shares of company stock worth $14,795,298. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,269,000 after acquiring an additional 802,540 shares during the period. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares during the period. KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,556,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,890,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,006,000 after buying an additional 104,607 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuantumScape

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

