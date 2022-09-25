Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.15% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMAY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 102,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16.

