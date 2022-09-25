Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 12,739 ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 912.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 4,935,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,697 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $15,290,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $8,977,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $8,978,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of PSQ stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

