Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 7,366 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 940.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,184,252,000 after purchasing an additional 90,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,648,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,466,000,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 43.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,012,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,036,179,000 after purchasing an additional 906,250 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 51.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,160,000 after purchasing an additional 724,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 86,911.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,756 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

