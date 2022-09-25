Brookstone Capital Management Raises Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLOK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $18.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $64.91.

