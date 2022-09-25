Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 259.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

