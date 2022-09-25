BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTRS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of BTRS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

BTRS stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.62. BTRS has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $11.01.

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. BTRS had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in BTRS by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BTRS by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

