Busy DAO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $131,169.00 (BUSY)

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. Busy DAO has a market cap of $1.10 million and $131,169.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Busy DAO coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Busy DAO has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Busy DAO Coin Profile

Busy DAO’s genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins. Busy DAO’s official website is busy.technology. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Busy DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Busy DAO is a decentralized distributed solution leveraging blockchain technology in multiple cases. In the first case, a decentralized platform for freelancers will be built. The Web 3.0 engine will be distributed to everyone who will see an advantage in it through smart contracts.”

