Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 104,743 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,743 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 120.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 842.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 33.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

PSLV stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

