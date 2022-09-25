Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,527 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2,506,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 350,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 350,917 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,744,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 556.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 120,147 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 139,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 94,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,939,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Price Performance

IMCG opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.34. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $76.39.

