Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 177,692 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 702.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,692 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $24.93 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $54.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.