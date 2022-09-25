Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.10 Million Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,646 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,342 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $48.11 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.89. The firm has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.