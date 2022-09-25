Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,112 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on C. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citigroup Stock Performance

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.