Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:UJUL – Get Rating) by 630.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,890 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 12.37% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 274,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of UJUL stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $27.81.

