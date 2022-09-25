Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 8,396 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

ACWI stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.07.

