Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on October 28th

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$60.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$55.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.32. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$59.03 and a 52 week high of C$83.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.71.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

