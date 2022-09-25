Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,998 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.83% of Capital Product Partners worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 57,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

