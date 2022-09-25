Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,518,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,345,000 after buying an additional 210,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,468,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,825,000 after buying an additional 435,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,271,000 after buying an additional 37,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,221,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,383,000 after buying an additional 150,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,652,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $307,915.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,277,988 shares in the company, valued at $64,379,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Utz Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Utz Brands stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 130.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.39 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

Utz Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.