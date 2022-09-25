Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 4,271 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $88.66 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.97 and a 12-month high of $127.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

